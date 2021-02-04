MLB The Show 21 Adds Jackie Robinson to Cover

MLB The Show 21 is due to release in April and on Tuesday, the cover athlete for the standard edition was revealed. While San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. will grace that cover, a new cover has been revealed for the Collector’s Edition. Jackie Robinson, who was the first baseball player to break the color barrier in 1947, will grace the cover for this version.

To help celebrate Jackie, PlayStation and San Diego Studio will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for every MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition sold in the US, including the Jackie Robinson Edition, the Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

This version will also grant early access on April 16. You can pre-order the title now and check out the video below: