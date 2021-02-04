Razer Announces New Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard

The Huntsman is a tried and true keyboard line for Razer as the company continues to innovate it. The latest keyboard Razer has announced is the Huntsman V2 Analog. This is a feature-packed keyboard that maintains the layout of the Huntsman-line. It will include Analog Optical Switches, which is a first for the Huntsman, as it allows for a true full-range of directional motion without the need of a controller. This adds an entirely new dimension to gaming as each keystroke is fully programmable.

There are three innovative components to these new switches with the first being the actual analog input. It emulates an analog joystick input for smoother and more nuanced controls. This removes the limitations of 8-way WASD movements and allows for a true 360-degree motion. This will benefit games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing game and vehicle simulators.

The other two innovations fall under the actuation umbrella. Adjustable actuation will let players actually program actuation points. This can be done for each individual key and can range from 1.5mm to 3.6mm. Players on fast or competitive titles will want the shorter actuation point, while heavier controlling titles will benefit from the later. Dual-step actuation will allow for one keystroke to activate two programmed functions. Each program is set at two different actuation points and are suitable for activating advanced combos such as taking out and throwing a grenade.

“We are constantly innovating at the forefront of gaming keyboard switch technology. Through iterations of testing and research with our community, we have designed a completely new switch that opens the door to a whole new gaming experience,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With the new Razer Analog Optical Switch technology, gamers can now reap the benefits and unlock the full potential of PC gaming to experience absolute control.”

Taking from the Razer Optical Switches, the Analog Optical Switches will register actuation the same way. The speed of light, meaning contact with infrared lasers, will track how far down the key is pressed. This requires fewer moving parts and no metallic contacts. This means the switches will easily last up to 100 million keystrokes.

The Huntsman V2 Analog also includes upgrades that have been driven by community feedback from the Huntsman Elite. Not only does it maintain its form factor and media keys with a digital dial, it also sports doubleshot PBT keycaps. These allows for a sturdy, textured finish. The keyboard also sports a standard bottom row that doesn’t shorten key size. The doubleshot PBT keycaps will also be available in various regional layouts and other colors can be purchased separately.

Connectivity has been improved for extra versatility and convenience. The keyboard is now powered by a single braided cable with a second cable allowing for optional USB 3.0 passthrough. Users will also have the option to choose between USB Type-C or USB 3.0 Type-A via an included adapter. It is also fully customizable with Chroma Integration. The Huntsman V2 Analog is available now from Razer for $249.99 and will be available from Amazon and Best Buy on February 9.