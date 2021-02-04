SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millennium Coming to Switch eShop

SNK announced today that they will be bringing one more NGPC classic to the Switch’s eShop soon in the form of the much-beloved SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millennium. We have covered all of the NGPC Selection series so far – and now, the biggest release the portable ever saw is coming to the console. On February 17, Switch owners will be able to enjoy the first SNK vs. Capcom fighter ever made – and the only portable game in that little sub-genre ever. The NGPC Selection has been top-notch when it comes to quality and the ports look fantastic. We’ll definitely be checking out SNK vs. Capcom when it hits the Switch in a little under two weeks.