EVE Online Sets Guinness World Records

CCP Games announced that EVE Online players have broken two Guinness World Records title in their MMO game during a gigantic battle during the game’s ongoing inter-player war. Over 5000 players took part in the war for territory in what has been called the Massacre at M2-XFE this past New Year’s Eve between two of EVE Online ‘s largest player run coalitions. The two titles are Most Costly Videogame Battle as the massacre racked up a tab of $378,012 and the Most Titans Lost in a Battle of EVE Online as the Titan body count hit 257. This battle broke the 2014 record set at the Bloodbath of B-R5RB. To commemorate the Massacre at M2-XFE and all players participated CCP Games will be deploying an in-game monument in the near future. More details on this historic EVEnt can be read in the dev blog.