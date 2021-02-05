Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Announced For Fall

To kick off the Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase, Square Enix showcased a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated 6.0 expansion, and it did not disappoint. Officially titled Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the trailer highlights a brand new healing job (displayed by Alphinaud) and your new location: the moon. That’s right, we will most likely be heading to the giant ball in the sky.

In addition, two new jobs will be made available, with the first being the healer class Sage, and a melee that is to be announced. Sage will feature Nouliths as a weapon and will start at level 70. This will be a barrier class, similar to Scholar. Because of this, Astrologian will be reworked to be a more heal-focused job similar to White Mage.

This is an ongoing event so more details will emerge. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is scheduled for sometime in fall of 2021.