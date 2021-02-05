GoodSmile Unveils the Full Color Figurine of Melia from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Last year fans of the Xenoblade Chronicles series got their first tease of a planned upcoming figurine featuring one of the major characters, Melia Antiqua. This figurine features her in the outfit from the additional story from the Definitive Edition known as Future Connected, complete with her new weapon to boot. Little by little updates were given on the figurine every few months but now we’ve gotten to see her in full color for the very first time. Melia is the fourth Xenoblade character to be made into a figurine from GoodSmile having been followed by Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in addition to KOS-MOS from Xenosaga as she appears in the Xenoblade titles. There’s not yet a price or pre-order date for her just yet, but GoodSmile has said more information about her will be available come February 11.

Check out the reveal tweet below with Melia’s figure in full beautiful color: