Nintendo Minute Showcases Co-Op Gameplay for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fans are readily anticipating the port of the Wii U’s best original Mario title which launches in just a week with most fans wanting to see more content for the new Bowser’s Fury mode. This week Nintendo Minute is doing just that and showcasing the multiplayer aspect and brand new gameplay elements players can take on together. All these functions are also available solo, but of course Kit and Krysta want to show off their teamwork as the Mario and Bowser Jr duo.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches on February 12. Check out Nintendo Minute’s multiplayer gameplay below: