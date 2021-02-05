Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed Indefinitely

Last year, Ubisoft unveiled a remake of the acclaimed 2003 time-bending platformer Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which ultimately got delayed from its original January release to a new target of March 18.

Now, the development team has once again taken to Twitter to share the unfortunate news of another delay for the upcoming remake, but this time there is no new date or release window. While the latest message doesn’t share any specific reasons as to exactly what is causing this second indefinite delay, the developer does promise to keep eager fans posted on the next steps towards the game’s ultimate release.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is set to launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC.