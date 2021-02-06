Meet Marth from the Beginning in Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

Marth is the iconic first ever lord in the Fire Emblem series in addition to being its continued mascot. With the first ever release of Fire Emblem Shadow: Dragon & the Blade of Light fans have finally gotten to be introduced to where he truly began so many years ago. With the digital exclusive title only available until the end of March, Nintendo released another introductory video to the character along side his friends in hopes more players will be interested in trying it out.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is out now on Switch until March 31. Check out the Marth feature trailer below: