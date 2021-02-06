Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Dragonsong War Ultimate Delayed

For you hardcore Final Fantasy XIV raiders out there, you may be happy to learn that the next ultimate, the Dragonsong War, was not only officially announced today, but immediately sad to lear that it has also been delayed.

During the Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter that took place a couple hours after the Announcement Showcase, Director and Producer Yoshi-P talked about what was coming in the upcoming 5.5 update that rolls out April 13 (the day PlayStation 5 gets its open beta). While there are some exciting stuff, there’s one note that stuck out: the next ultimate has been delayed.

If you’re unaware what Ultimates are, they are the most hardcore, difficult fights in the game. Everyone was expecting the next to come sometime in the 5.5 patch saga as Square Enix laid out a groundwork of two per patch in a similar order starting from the last patch Stormblood. Unfortunately, while Square Enix was working to keep this pattern in check with the initial release date being in patch 5.55, due to COVID-19, they hit some issues.

Due to this, the Dragonsong War Ultimate, which sounds like one of the most exciting yet, has been delayed a hefty six to eight months. This means that this will not show up in this expansion, but instead will be the debut Ultimate in Endwalker in patch 6.1 most likely in early 2022.

It’s hard to blame the developers for the epidemic sending their scheduling out of whack, but this is no doubt a huge blow to the hardcore raiding community when there won’t be as much stuff to do from now until this fall when 6.0 releases (at least if you have completed the latest raid tier).

With that said, 5.5 will have some things that will keep players a little busy in the mean time:

New MSQ Quests (two parter)

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Chapter 3 Alliance Raid

PvE and PvP Adjustments

Save the Queen Update Final step in Resistance weapons New Area: Zadnor

New Trial (The Cloud Deck)

New Unreal Trial

Ishgardian Restoration Update

Crafting / Gathering Update

Explorer Mode Update

Triple Triad Update

Unfortunately not a whole lot of details have been given to most of these system updates. Final Fantasy XIV: Death Unto Dawn 5.5 will be made available April 13 for the first part, and by the end of May for the second part.