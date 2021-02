Have you ever attended a festival like Coachella and thought “I can do that”? If so, Festival Tycoon is the perfect way to give it a try.

Players will manage everything from the layout of booths and stages, seek out sponsorships and headliners, and even manage social media channels. The only question is whether players will make a festival for the ages or create the next Fyre Festival.

There’s a demo for Festival Tycoon available on Steam ahead of the game’s launch later in 2021.