Ziggurat Interactive keeps on trucking with brining black retro PC games to modern digital platforms. This week they’ve released three titles: Planet’s Edge, Wetlands and Zephyr.

Wetlands is a cyberpunk game with comic-book style visuals from 1995. Zephyr is a post-apocalyptic themed combat racing game. Finally, Planet’s Edge has players journeying through space, in an ambitious RPG.

All three titles are currently discounted by 33% during launch week on Steam. The promo ends on February 12.