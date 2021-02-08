Annapurna-Published Maquette Releasing This March

A little under a year since it was originally announced, recursive puzzle game Maquette, finally has itself a release date. Developed by Graceful Decay, the Annapurna Interactive-published title releases across PS5, PS4 & PC, on March 2. A first-person game, Maquette sets players in a manifold-styled world where objects are both large and small at the same time — manipulating the repeating structure of the game’s environments, the necessary means to progress.

Maquette will also see actors Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, As You Like It, The Village) and Seth Gabel (Fringe, Salem, Nip/Tuck), take on voice performance duty as the game’s two main characters Kenzie and Michael respectively.