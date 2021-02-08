Check out the Official Trailer for Black Myth: Wukong

Over the years there have been many adaptions of the iconic Chinese tale of Son Wukong, also known as the Monkey King. The latest in the world of video games is Black Myth: Wukong which was revealed just last year in August. The latest trailer showcases some brand new gameplay and lets players see the iconic Wukong in action against fierce animal foes that stand in his way. While there is no release date for Black Myth: Wukong at this time outside of a loose 2023 year, those wanting to keep up to date on it can be sure to check out the official website if they don’t mind navigating through the site in Chinese.

Check out the latest trailer for Black Myth: Wukong below: