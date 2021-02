Are you ready to play one of the most well known visual novels in the BL genre? DRAMAtical Murder’s official English release still isn’t out, but JAST USA released a demo.

The demo is easily accessible via Steam. It provides players a first glimpse into the world of Midorijima. Note that the Steam version will be edited. The full version will be available via JAST directly.

DRAMAtical Murder is set to launch later this month based on the Steam page release window.