Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, Sale Kick Off Later this Week

On February 11 at 8 AM PT, the Epic Games Store will launch its Spring Showcase Sale, which runs until February 25 and includes discounts on the likes of Star Wars: Squadrons, Hades and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Later that day at 11 AM PT, Epic will be livestreaming its Spring Showcase, with promises of “new announcements, gameplay and extended looks” for some of the upcoming games slated to hit the PC storefront.

