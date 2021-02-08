King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match Hits PS4 With Revamped Netcode

King of Fighters 2002 is one of the most-revered entries in the long-running series. With 66 playable fighters, it remains the largest playable roster in the series. The second Ultimate Match edition enables fights that couldn’t have been done in-canon and retools the combo system with the MAX system. Fighters have been rebalanced and made more fair, with more dramatic battles being emphasized with comeback combos.

This newly-minted PS4 version features rollback netcode to make for a smoother experience and allows you to extensively train with a practice mode, while also allowing you to test your skills in an endless mode. The demo, cutscene, and winning screens have been revamped while the OST has been remastered for more depth and clarity. You can get the game digitally on the PlayStation Store for only $14.99 – making it a great value for anyone seeking one of the best entries in franchise history.