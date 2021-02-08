Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Gets New Commercial Ahead of Launch

Super Mario 3D World was a well-received hit upon its original Wii U release. It’s one we enjoyed very much and an upgraded Switch version should fare nicely after several years. The game is releasing February 12 and with it comes a new commercial.

Cute cat costumes and teamwork continue providing fun for players but this release comes with a bit extra. In addition to the main game, a brand new storyline is included. Battle against an enraged, gigantic Bowser alone or go co-op with Bowser Jr. to release the Koopa King from this form. This addition is a great way for fans and newcomers to get more bang for their coin.

Nintendo is kicking off 2021 with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury to hopefully be the first of many great hit during the year. Check out the new video below for a quick look at the action.