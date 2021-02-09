2K Beats: The Search Announces Initial 10 Winners, Will be on NBA 2K21 Soundtrack

There has been a competition happening to choose up and coming artists to be featured on the next gen version of NBA 2K21. 2K Beats: The Search includes Rapper Jadakiss, Ronnie 2K, Producers Murda Beatz and Tay Keith as judges to see who advances. Today, 2K and UnitedMasters have announced the first ten winners in the contest as this marks the halfway point of the competition. The full list of songs can be found on the NBA 2K Spotify Playlist. The final ten winners will be chosen by Founder and CEO of Translation and UnitedMasters, Steve Stoute, and Boston Celtics All-Star Forward, Jayson Tatum. These will be announced weekly on UnitedMasters Instagram. Check out the initial winners below.

“Once again, the cultural connection between NBA 2K and music proves to be a perfect way to celebrate and recognize new artists, basketball and gaming on a global scale,” said Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO of UnitedMasters and Translation. “UnitedMasters is always looking to support its independent artists with opportunities to reach new audiences and partner with the hottest brands. This competition has provided artists from all over the world the chance to be featured on one of the biggest games out there, and with more than 13,000 entries, we’re only just getting started.”

“What NBA 2K and UnitedMasters have put together here is incredible, giving talented artists from all over the world a platform to showcase their music,” said Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics All-Star forward. “Music means a lot to me, so it’s an honor to scope out up-and-coming artists and hopefully give them a break to take the next step. I can’t wait to hear what they’ve got.”