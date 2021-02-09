EVE Online Reveals The First Quadrant Of 2021

CCP Games are excited to reveal the first Quadrant of 2021 for EVE Online. A new chapter in New Eden’s history begins today with the launch of Reign, which will see players fighting to achieve tactical supremacy and victory over one another. Reign will also usher in new updates to fleets and travel, continuous balance and meta changes along with returning events such as Guardian’s Gala, Abyssal Proving Grounds and The Hunt. The Guardian’s Gala will once again allow pilots to earn new faction items, ships SKINs, Skill Point boosters, Overseer’s Effects and More. All players log in during the events will receive daily rewards.

Players can dive into activities together with the new Fleet Discovery update, which allows for pilots to have more fun with greater efficiency while becoming even more destructive. This feature will allow players to find and create fleets that will their plans, skill level and interests via the new Fleet Up tool, located in the center of The Agency. This tool is designed to provide a more intuitive and useful way of searching for active fleets to join. Reign will also bring many quality of life updates and improvements. Enhancements include visual updates to jump tunnel animations with region specific immersive visuals in the tunnel. A list of the further updates can be found in the CCP’s developer blog Reign – New Quadrant today.

“Following a tumultuous and seismic series of events last year, New Eden is about to enter a time of reformation and re-armament,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director. “Our first Quadrant of the year, Reign, will allow players to prepare for the events ahead, which we can’t talk about just yet!” EVE Online can be downloaded for free by visiting www.eveonline.com. For all the latest information about the game, please visit EVE Updates.