Take a Peek at Brand New Footage of Animal Buddy Customization in Monster Hunter Rise

As the month continues we have started to see more and more from Monster Hunter Rise. Although before the customization for Palicos and Palamutes were teased, this time around IGN took a deep dive into the customization and what it offers for the trusty animal companions. This includes a great variety of ears, tails and of course many different colors to dye each animal’s fur coat before they head out to help in combat. Although it’s not outright confirmed the music used in the video is very likely a brand new song set to appear in Rise, which is a delightful treat to the ears.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out the brand new footage below: