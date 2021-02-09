Audeze Announces Euclid

Premium audio technology company Audeze announces their new closed-back planar magnetic in-ear headphones. Named Euclid, this is Audeze’s first closed-back in-ear headphone. Like other Audeze products, Euclid is designed for audiophiles who want the best sound quality from all of their entertainment devices. The Euclid features Bluetooth connectivity and 4.4mm balanced cables.
Audeze 18mm Planar Magnetic Drivers
Highest dynamic range of any in-ear in its size category
MMCX universal cable connectors for easy customization
Lightweight precision-milled aluminum housing with ergonomic design
Variety of accessories including SpinFit and Comply eartips
Euclid is available for purchase now at $1299 retail from www.audeze.com/euclid.