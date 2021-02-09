Audeze Announces Euclid

Premium audio technology company Audeze announces their new closed-back planar magnetic in-ear headphones. Named Euclid, this is Audeze’s first closed-back in-ear headphone. Like other Audeze products, Euclid is designed for audiophiles who want the best sound quality from all of their entertainment devices. The Euclid features Bluetooth connectivity and 4.4mm balanced cables.

Audeze 18mm Planar Magnetic Drivers

Highest dynamic range of any in-ear in its size category

MMCX universal cable connectors for easy customization

Lightweight precision-milled aluminum housing with ergonomic design

Variety of accessories including SpinFit and Comply eartips

Euclid is available for purchase now at $1299 retail from www.audeze.com/euclid.