Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Coming to Next-Gen Consoles, PC, Switch

Activision and Toys for Bob today announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Switch.

Crash’s first original game in a decade, Crash Brandicoot 4: It’s About Time, launched last October on PS4 and Xbox One. With the next-gen consoles so close to release, fans wondered when a version for those platforms would release. It was also an open question of when they game would be announced for PC and Switch. Well, we finally have our answer. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch on March 12. The PC version launches later this year.

Crash’s jump to next-gen consoles brings includes plenty of that next-gen sheen. Players can expect a 4K resolution (except on Xbox Series S), 60fps gameplay and significantly quicker loading times. Those who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade at no additional cost and transfer saved data. PS5 owners can look forward to DualSense functionality, while Xbox Series X|S players can easily access the appropriate version of the game via Smart Delivery. No specific details on the Switch or PC versions except that those versions will cost less than the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One versions ($39.99 vs. $59.99)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launches March 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. Be sure to check back for more details regarding the PC version.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIrTfLA4f58&feature=youtu.be