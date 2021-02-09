Forza Horizon 4 Speeds onto Steam Next Month

Back in 2018, Playground Games released the fourth entry in their open world spinoff series of the popular racing franchise, which our review called an “outstanding evolution” for the series and genre.

Originally available on Xbox One and PC through the Windows Store, Forza Horizon 4 has gotten plenty of support since its launch, including expansions like Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions, as well as its own unique take on battle royales called Eliminator. Now, the open landscapes of Britain are making their way to Steam as Forza Horizon 4 comes to the PC storefront on March 9, as shared via the trailer below, featuring cross-play with other PC and Xbox One players as well as all of the free and paid DLC, including the upcoming Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack.

While there has been no news yet on when fans can expect a fifth entry in the Forza Horizon series, the traditional Forza Motorsport series will be making its way to Xbox Series X/S soon, while Playground Games is hard at work on the recently announced Fable reboot.