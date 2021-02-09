Grand Theft Auto V Now Sold 140 Million Copies, 2020 Second-Best Year for Game Sales

As far as news revolving around one specific game goes, Grand Theft Auto V is the story that just keeps on giving, year after year. A game whose total sales not only seem to be nowhere near ceasing, but whose presence on weekly charts — or at least, the charts reflecting that of the UK — feels like a permanent fixture to be expected, rather than an impossibility, years after its original release. But it’s not the game’s updated total sales that is perhaps the biggest surprise in this latest piece of news — as detailed during Take Two’s latest earnings release — despite the whopping result of having sold more than 140 million copies across platforms.

Rather, 2020 was the second-most successful year for the game as far as units sold, since 2013. The year the game was originally released back on Xbox 360 and PS3. Since then, Grand Theft Auto V has made its way to the succeeding generation of consoles via PS4 and Xbox One as well as on PC. A release for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is also planned sometime later this year. GTA V isn’t the only continuing success for Take Two though — 2018’s Red Dead Redemption II is also selling well, with more than 36 million copies sold across PS4, Xbox One & PC.