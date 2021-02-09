Little Nightmares II Launch Trailer Creeps Out Ahead of Release

Tarsier Studios’ follow-up to their hit 2017 horror adventure, Little Nightmares, is due out later this week. Fans have endured quite a long wait over the past three years, so a couple more days will certainly be no big deal for them. Even so, the makers have released one last trailer for Little Nightmares II and help make this last bit of waiting a bit more bearable.

Little Nightmares II is the story of Mono, a young boy trapped in a distorted world. His one hope of escape is to reach the distant Signal Tower. If he can do that, perhaps he can escape both his messed-up world and the monstrous creatures pursing him. Fortunately, Mono doesn’t have to navigate this place alone. Six has found herself in this world too somehow, and she’s probably just as eager to escape it. It’s going to take extraordinary effort to make it, but then these children aren’t exactly ordinary to begin with.

Little Nightmares II launches on February 11 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out our review before then and see if it’s a worthy successor or not.