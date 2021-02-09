More Details Announced for Pokémon GO Kanto Tour Event

Pokémon GO players may have noticed the special events in recent weeks dedicated to each generation. It started back with Gen 6 and is leading to the first with the upcoming Kanto Tour celebrating Pokémon’s anniversary. We received some initial information upon its announcement in December but now more details are available.

Participants with a Red or Green ticket get to complete special research tasks and doing so earns you an encounter shiny Ditto. Afterwards, you unlock Masterwork Research which puts you to the ultimate test of requiring a platinum Kanto medal. Then, you have to reach level 40, catch 30 Pokémon of each type, spin 151 unique PokéStops, walk 151 km and more. Completing each step allows you to catch a special shiny Mew.

Much more content will be available for players with or without a ticket. However, you have until February 20 to make that decision. Check out some other features included in the event by visiting the official website.