Fans of spaceship shooters have reason to rejoice as new gameplay trailer has been launched for the upcoming R-Type Final 2. This new trailer not only showcases the frantic retro arcade shooter action but also delves into ship customization and unleashing devastating attacks against hordes of enemies that evolve based on player performance. April 30 marks the return of the classic arcade shooter when it arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.