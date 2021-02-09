Nintendo Announces February Nintendo Switch Online Collection Games

Nintendo announced today that four games – made up of three SNES and one NES game, will hit the Nintendo Switch Online service on February 17. It will be a platformer-heavy month with Fire ‘n Ice hitting on the NES, while the SNES gets more action with Doomsday Warrior and Psycho Dream alongside the slower-paced latter-day release Prehistorik Man. This game was one of the ’95 highlights for the console in terms of visuals, while Doomsday Warrior and Psycho Dream have a chance to get exposure that they never had before with this release.

In the case of Psycho Dream, the game was slated for a North America, but that fell through – keeping it exclusively on the Super Famicom. This will be the first time the game has had a release in English-speaking territories, although it will be in Japanese. It’s an impressive action-platformer, while Doomsday Warrior offers up some one-on-one fighting action and is unlike pretty much anything else on the NSO service. It’s not a big month in terms of high-tier releases, but each game does offer up something different and looks to be quite replayable.