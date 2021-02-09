Reassembling a Fantasy Town in Harmony’s Odyssey Trailer

There are many sane animal species in the world but cats aren’t one of them. When Harmony’s cat steals her wand it goes tearing through town, scrambling the place beyond all functionality and leaving it to the young wizard to set things back as they should be. Harmony’s world is a colorful place of modern-day mythology, where a suburban mermaid floats in her swimming pool while minotaurs play football and penguins wait patiently for the eel-bus to arrive. None of that’s going to work if the town’s tiles are scrambled so it’s up to Harmony to reassemble the place, if not back to its original configuration then at least one that works.

Harmony’s Odyssey is a puzzle game about reassembling a town that also happens to being lived in by its residents. It’s a little early to see how interactive everyone is but there’s no question the place is absolutely charming, with a lot of fun design in the characters and their world. The main game is primarily like a tile-based jigsaw puzzle but promises to include a number of minigames to round out the package. Honestly there’s not a lot of specifics yet beyond the art style and overall structure but that’s still enough for a fun reveal. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of the mythologically-themed urban puzzling to come.