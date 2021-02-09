Reign Quadrant 1 Trailer Launched For EVE Online

As we reported earlier today, the first Quadrant of 2021 in EVE Online went live today. This Quadrant, that will henceforth be referred to by capsuleers as Reign, brings many quality of life improvements to EVE Online such as better fleet discovery and better fleet management, alongside with the return the Guardians Gala to kick off reign with new in-game challenges, daily login bonuses, skins and more. The dope trailer below showcases some what can be found in Reign. One could even say this trailer is on fleet.