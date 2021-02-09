Skate City Coming to All Consoles, PC

The past 12 months have been fantastic for skateboarding and skateboard-gaming fans. Between the Tony Hawk Pro Skater’s 1+2 remake and SkaterXL, we’ve seen a revival for the sub-genre. Now, we’ve got Skate City throwing itself into the mix with a unique look and presentation. Skate City features a a stunning art style with bold colors being used and a minimalist approach to the characters – done in a way that works far more than it should in theory.

Originally hitting Apple Arcade, this street-skater offers up real-world locations and a relaxing soundtrack and vibe – allowing for a focus on good times instead of focusing on tricks and point totals. There are still hundreds of tricks to enjoy, but you can also just kick back and relax with in-game recording tools to make your own highlights or treat the game like an interactive photoshoot. The game will soon hit the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Epic Games Store and we’ll keep a close eye on it as its console release draws near.