Assetto Corsa Competitizione British GT Pack DLC Available Now on Steam

Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games have announced that the new British GT Pack DLC for Assetto Corsa Competitizione is now available on Steam. This brings all the action of the 2019 British GT Championship by SRO Motorsports to the racing simulation. This DLC will include three of the most iconic circuits from the UK. Players can expect to take the track at Donington Park, Oulton Park and Snetteron to add even more depth to the game. These have faithfully been brought to life via laser scanning. These three tracks and the ability to race the GT4 class is exclusive to owning the British GT Pack.

The British GT Pack DLC also includes 40 new liveries and 70 drivers from the 2019 British GT Championship. Players can also do mixed class races with the inclusion of the GT4 Class. The British GT season is accessible to everyone who has the base game and is updated to the latest 1.7 version. The British GT Pack DLC will come to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this spring. You can check out our review of the game here and check out the launch trailer below.