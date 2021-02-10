ASTRO Gaming Announces New Partnership with Andbox

ASTRO Gaming is teaming up with a New York-based eSports organization. Andbox will be bringing in ASTRO Gaming products for eSports events as ASTRO has been named the official audio partner for the company. This will be a multi-year partnership with eSports teams including the New York Subliners (NYSL), New York Excelsior (NYXL), and Andbox, its professional VALORANT team that shares a name with the organization. Other games that the company is involved in includes Call of Duty and Overwatch. You can read the full blog posting here.