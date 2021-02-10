Base One Enters PC, Console Orbits in 2021

Base One, a new space-station simulator game from Blowfish Studios and PixFroze, will be coming to most platforms sometime this year. As the head of a new stellar research organization, Base One player will need to plan and and manage their own colonies out in the stars. The cold void of space is the single most hostile environments to live in, and players will have to do their best to ensure that it doesn’t overcome their colonies.

Heat, oxygen and power will all need to be carefully managed if the station is to have a chance, and that’s just without hazards like asteroids and aliens. Stellar discovery in Base One is a dangerous job to be sure, but it’s sure to yield all kinds of success should players prove to be effective planners/administrators.

Base One launches in Q2 2021 for PC via Steam and GOG. PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch versions are also set to roll out later in the year.