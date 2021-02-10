Borderlands 3 Announces Director’s Cut, the Second Half of Season Pass Two DLC

There was a livestream for Borderlands 3 today that detailed the latest update for the game. Known as Director’s Cut, this will be the second half of the Season Pass Two DLC in which the first half was the Designer’s Cut. Director’s Cut will be available on March 18 and can be purchased individually or with the Season Pass Two. This update is headlined by a new Raid Boss known as Hemovorous, who is a Varkid that has been lurking behind a locked door in the game since its release. Director’s Cut will also include a slew of murder mystery missions that feature brand new locations and a new crime scene analysis mechanic. There will also be teasers and hints that point back to the main story of the game.

Director’s Cut will also provide access to three Vault Cards. These Vault Cards are a ticket to upcoming bundles of themed loot. When you play with a Vault Card, it can be leveled up by completing daily and weekly challenges with over 100 to choose from. Gaining enough progress will unlock a massive cache of themed cosmetics and truly powerful gear. The first card that will launch alongside the release of Director’s Cut honors heroes of Borderlands’ past. The other two cards are due to release by the end of the year.

Gearbox will also be including a new set of Multiverse Cosmetic Packs with the update. These are called The Disciples of the Vault, and will include a new head piece and a one-of-a-kind Vault Hunter Body as these pieces provide a look at what would have become of the hunters if they joined the Children of the Vault. These will launch on March 18.

The Borderlands Show also announced the return of Telltale’s adventure story Tales of the Borderlands to digital stores. This was set between the events of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. The re-released version condenses all five original episodes into one package and it will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on February 17 with backwards compatibility confirmed for next generation consoles.

Finally, Gearbox is bringing back Broken Hearts Day for Valentine’s Day. Starting February 11, the season event will have hearts hovering around lovesick enemies. Shooting hearts will trigger special effects while unlocking themed awards. There will be five items to collect including recolors of last year’s cosmetic items. The Broken Hearts Day will last until February 25. You can check out our review of Borderlands 3 here along with the full release blog of Director’s Cut here.