Fifth Roster Update for WWE 2K Battlegrounds Announced

2K has announced another new roster update for WWE 2K Battlegrounds. This update is headlined by Mr. McMahon, himself. He is available today along with two unlocked characters being Gran Metalik and Mojo Rawley. 2K has the groundwork laid for new WWE Superstars for seven weeks lasting until March 24. Players can expect other WWE Legends and Superstars ranging from Mr. Perfect and Ricky Steamboat to Paige and The British Bulldog. To culminate these releases in the end, WWE 2K Battlegrounds will receive a Wrestlemania 37 arena. You can check out the release schedule below and our review of WWE 2K Battlegrounds here.

Wednesday, February 10*:

Mr. McMahon;

Gran Metalik (unlocked);

Mojo Rawley (unlocked).

Wednesday, February 17*:

Mr. Perfect;

Doink the Clown;

Vader;

Sonya Deville (unlocked).

Wednesday, February 24*:

Paige;

Cactus Jack;

Mustafa Ali (unlocked);

Tucker (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 3*:

Ricky Steamboat;

British Bulldog;

Maryse (unlocked);

Big Boss Man (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 10*:

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart;

Earthquake;

Tamina (unlocked);

Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 17*:

Typhoon;

The Brian Kendrick;

Lana (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 24*:

Curtis Axel;

Alundra Blayze;

Bo Dallas (unlocked);

WrestleMania 37 Arena (unlocked).

*Exact dates subject to change.

**Some Superstars, arenas and cosmetics require unlocking through in-game currency. In-game currency can be earned or purchased. Unless otherwise indicated, content requires unlocking to access.