GOG We Love Games Sale Goes Live

GOG is the best place to go for DRM-free gaming, and beyond showing love to gamers by providing games without DRM, they’re also offering up a big sale. There are some heavy hitters in this sale, including The Witcher 3, The Outer Worlds, Cyberpunk 2077, the Bioshock series, Control,, and the Commander Keen series.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $7.49

Control Ultimate Edition – $23.99

Wolfenstein II: Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Disco Elysium – $21.99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $19.99

Dishonored: Complete Collection – $23.99

Cyberpunk 2077 – $53.99

The Witcher III: Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Commander Keen Complete Pack – $1.49

Bioshock – $4.99

Bioshock II – $4.99

Bioshock Infinite – $13.74

Hitman: Blood Money – $1.99

Life is Strange: Complete Season – $3.99

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Deluxe Edition – $4.96

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition – $22.09

GOG’s sales are some of the broadest in the industry and having DRM-free options is always nice – especially if you’re without internet for any reason or just don’t want DRM cluttering up your gaming experience. There are some top-shelf deals here, with Life is Strange getting its steepest discount that I can recall, and Before the Storm is arguably even better and that’s under a dollar more. There’s a lot of value here, so if you’re looking to fill a few gaps in your gaming collection, check out this sale.