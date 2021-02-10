New Game+ Expo Returns This March

Last year there was a boom of online conventions to replace the likes of E3, PAX and Anime Expo. One of the new ones in 2020 was New Game+ Expo. It’s coming back for round two next month!
New Game+ Expo brings together a host of Japanese game publishers to showcase their upcoming titles. Companies scheduled to appear this year are as follows:
- Aksys Games
- Arc System Works America
- GungHo Online Entertainment America
- Idea Factory International
- Inti Creates
- Koei Tecmo America
- Natsume
- NIS America
- Playism
- PM Studios
You’ll be able to catch New Game+ Expo via their Twitch channel on March 4. The stream begins at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.