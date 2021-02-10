New Game+ Expo Returns This March

Last year there was a boom of online conventions to replace the likes of E3, PAX and Anime Expo. One of the new ones in 2020 was New Game+ Expo. It’s coming back for round two next month!

New Game+ Expo brings together a host of Japanese game publishers to showcase their upcoming titles. Companies scheduled to appear this year are as follows:

Aksys Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo Online Entertainment America

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Koei Tecmo America

Natsume

NIS America

Playism

PM Studios

You’ll be able to catch New Game+ Expo via their Twitch channel on March 4. The stream begins at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.