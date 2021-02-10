Phantasy Star Online 2 Arrives on Epic Games Store on February 17

PC players who favor Epic Games Store over Steam will finally be able to enjoy Phantasy Star Online 2 come February 17. With this version, fans can expect to enjoy all content released so far, including everything from December’s “Episode 6” update. All major features such as cross-play with Steam and Xbox-based players are present too, as are the most recent balancing and quality-of-life improvements. In short, fans who choose to play via Epic Games Store are basically getting the same version as all other platforms.

For those who don’t really keep up with all the happenings of Phantasy Star 2, the game has grown a lot since initial release. In its current state, Phantasy Star Online 2 offers players four races and thirteen classes to choose from when making their character. They can then take that character into missions of varying difficulty, participate in ARKS League, chill in the Alliance Quarters or enjoy mini-games in the Casino. It’s a decent amount of content, but here’s hoping this newest platform will allow the game to grow even more.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is available now on Xbox and PC via Steam.