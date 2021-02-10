Rainbow Six: Siege Reaches 70 Million Players

Over the past five years, Ubisoft has supported Rainbow Six: Siege with new operators, maps and apparel on a regular basis, allowing it to flourish and find new players after its initially rough launch.

This strategy seems to have paid off for the French publisher, as they shared during a recent investors call that the strategic 5v5 FPS has reached a grand total of 70 million players as of the end of 2020. A portion of the most recent new players can likely be attributed to the title’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass back in October, in addition to performance enhancements for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that were released back in December.

Rainbow Six: Siege is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.