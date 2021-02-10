Redhill Games’ Nine to Five Gets Open Beta Weekend

First-person, team-based shooter Nine to Five, is getting an open beta this coming weekend period. Pitting three teams of three against one another — in which matches run across three rounds — Nine to Five, from its early promotional material is hoping to set itself apart from the saturated market of team-based shooters, by injecting a bit more of a self-aware demeanour about its premise. Nine to Five described as a setting where corporations have taken over everything and that being a mercenary is just another typical job.

Players can sign up here. Nine to Five’s open beta kicks off tomorrow, February 11 and runs until February 14. The game is planned to launch on PC at an unconfirmed date.