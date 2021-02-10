Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Announced, Releases 2022

Paramount Pictures and Sega today fully announced the sequel to their 2020 hit, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sega’s beloved blue hedgehog returns to the silver screen April 8, 2022 for his second outing. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the second film following the critical and commercial success of the first film, which managed to hit theatres February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all theatres. Despite some initial controversy with Sonic’s design that the Paramount team fixed after fan outcry, the film performed well grossing over $317 million at the worldwide box office.

No word yet about what the sequel will be about. However, a post-credits scene teased that more classic Sonic characters could appear, including Tails.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres April 8, 2022 in theatres. We’ll let you know should Paramount Pictures or Sega release new details about the film.