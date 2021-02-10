The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Brings Its Sci-Fi Mysteries to Switch

Peril on Gorgon, the first major DLC expansion for The Outer Worlds, is now available on Nintendo Switch. This new addition invites players and their crews to explore the mysterious world of Gorgon and the abandoned Spacer’s Choice facilities located there. Upon initial inspection, it looks as though the entire planet was hastily abandoned by the corporation, but the reason isn’t obvious. What exactly was so bad that it scared an entire corporation off-world? That’s up to a certain captain to find out.

In addition to the new planet, Gorgon, Peril on Gorgon raises the character level cap and introduces both new skills and flaws. This grants players even more leeway in customizing their characters, though perhaps not necessarily always for the better. Players can also enjoy new armor sets, three new science weapons and a new kind of creature to fight. Overall, it seems to be a great addition to The Outer Worlds. Interested fans can check it out now on Switch for $14.99.

The Outer Worlds is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.