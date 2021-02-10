WonHobby Shows Off Tons of Upcoming Collectibles

With many festivals and conventions being cancelled due to COVID worries, others are taking the experience online. WonHobby isn’t slowing down and has tons of video game collectibles ready for viewing. Many different properties are part of this event but no release dates have been determined yet and some items shown could be in prototype stages.
First up there are characters from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Code Vein, Nekopara, Arknights, Touhou Lost Word, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Ōkami and Touhou Project.
1/7 Scale Figure Melia Antiqua
1/7 Scale Figure Mia Karnstein
1/7 Scale Figure Chocola: Chinese Dress Ver.
1/7 Scale Figure Vanilla: Chinese Dress Ver.
POP UP PARADE Vanilla & Chocola: Cocktail Dress Ver.
figma Ch’en
1/8 Scale Figure Marisa Kirisame
1/7 Scale Figure Nia
figma Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower
figma Cliff
figma V
ex:ride YAIBA KUSANAGI
figma Johnny Silverhand
Nendoroid Shiranui
Nendoroid Reimu Hakurei/Marisa Kirisame (New Series)
This next assortment of figures consists of characters from Persona 4 Golden, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, NieR:Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Fire Emblem, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Puyopuyo!! Quest, Guilty Gear, Genhin Impact and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.
Nendoroid Persona 4 Golden Protagonist (Yu Narukami)
1/6 Scale Figure Reisalin Stout
Nendoroid Dai
Nendoroid Popp
Nendoroid NieR:Automata 9S (YoRHa No.9 Type S)
Nendoroid Roxas: Kingdom Hearts III Ver.
Nendoroid Assorted: Kingdom Hearts III
Nendoroid Marnie
1/7 Scale Figure Ike
1/7 Scale Figure Ryza & Klaudia: Negligee Ver.
Nendoroid Arle & Carbuncle
Nendoroid Dizzy
Nendoroid Traveler Lumine & Aether
Nendoroid Princess Sakuna
There were several Fate/Grand Order, Fate/Grand Order Arcade and Fate/stay night characters in figma, Nendoroid and scaled figure forms. Fans will surely be excited and perhaps a bit overwhelmed with the amount revealed.
1/8 Scale Figure Assassin/Okada Izo: Haori Hakama Ver.
figma Saber/Okita Souji
figma Berserker/Mysterious Heroine X (Alter)
figma Rider 2.0
1/7 Scale Figure Saber/Mordred ~Clarent Blood Arthur~
1/7 Scale Figure Saber/Altria Pendragon (Alter): Heroic Spirit Traveling Outfit Ver.
1/7 Scale Figure Saber/Katsushika Hokusai
1/7 Scale Figure Moon Cancer/BB Devilish Flawless Skin (2nd Ascension)
1/4 Scale Figure Saber Lily ~Avalon~ Huge Scale Ver.
1/7 Scale Figure Saber ~Triumphant Excalibur~ Real Metal Ver.
Nendoroid Assassin/Consort Yu
Nendoroid Caster/Altria Caster
Nendoroid Caster/Merlin (Prototype)
Nendoroid Foreigner/Yang Guifei
That is quite a lot for all sorts of fans to look forward to. There may be more announcements on the way so stay tuned. But in the meantime you can see these and even more figures listed on the official website.