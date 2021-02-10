WonHobby Shows Off Tons of Upcoming Collectibles

With many festivals and conventions being cancelled due to COVID worries, others are taking the experience online. WonHobby isn’t slowing down and has tons of video game collectibles ready for viewing. Many different properties are part of this event but no release dates have been determined yet and some items shown could be in prototype stages.

First up there are characters from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Code Vein, Nekopara, Arknights, Touhou Lost Word, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Ōkami and Touhou Project.

This next assortment of figures consists of characters from Persona 4 Golden, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, NieR:Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Fire Emblem, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Puyopuyo!! Quest, Guilty Gear, Genhin Impact and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.

There were several Fate/Grand Order, Fate/Grand Order Arcade and Fate/stay night characters in figma, Nendoroid and scaled figure forms. Fans will surely be excited and perhaps a bit overwhelmed with the amount revealed.

That is quite a lot for all sorts of fans to look forward to. There may be more announcements on the way so stay tuned. But in the meantime you can see these and even more figures listed on the official website.