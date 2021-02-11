Check out the new Aid System in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter World introduced players to the SOS system which sent out a flare in order to recruit other players to help on a quest. This feature also returns in Rise, where players can use their Cohoot companion to send for help and anyone in a lobby can search to find them. In addition to this in the short clip we got, we also see that the Rampage quests we’ve yet to hear more on are their own category of quest type meaning there’s the possibility for multiple different types. It will be fun to hear more about both of these as we get closer to the game’s release.

Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Switch on March 26. Check out the short video on the updated feature below: