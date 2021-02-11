Epic Games Store Spring Showcase Sale Now Available

By

A new EGS sale is live, with massive savings alongside a reveal of new freebies coming to the service. February 18 will see Absolute Drift: Zen Edition and RAGE 2 as freebies – offering up a diverse mix of racing technique and action-packed first-person shooting. There is a murderer’s row of games on sale here, with some of the best games of the past decade available for rock-bottom prices.

  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $53.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $49.79
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising – $40.19
  • GTA V Premium Edition – $14.99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – $40.19
  • Star Wars Squadrons – $23.99
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – $19.99
  • Star Wars Battlefront II – $15.99
  • Star Wars Triple Bundle – $44.99
  • Jurassic Park Evolution – $11.24
  • Tropico 5 – $6.99
  • Tropico 6 – $24.99
  • Alien Isolation – $9.99
  • Fell Seal – $10.19
  • Cities Skylines – $7.49
  • Startup Panic – $11.99
  • MudRunner – $4.99
  • Godfall – $39.59
  • Fuser – $39.59
  • Ghostrunner – $20.99
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – $40.19
  • Pumpkin Jack – $20.99
  • Disc Room – $11.99
  • Going Under – $13.39
  • Crysis Remastered – $17.99
  • Control Ultimate Edition – $23.99
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – $29.99
  • Rogue Legacy 2 – $17.99
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale – $27.99
  • Ageless – $7.49
  • Stranger Things 3 The Game – $4.99
  • Disco Elysium – $21.99
  • The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition – $9.99
  • Wheels of Aurelia – $1.49
  • Hob – $9.99
  • Genesis Alpha One – $11.99
  • Tormentor x Punisher – $1.99
  • Foregone – $13.99
  • GONNER – $0.99
  • Hades – $19.99
  • Shenmue III – $16.99
  • Saints Row the Third Remastered – $27.99
  • The Outer Worlds – $29.99
  • Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered – $14.99
  • John Wick Hex – $13.99
  • WRC 8 – $15.99
  • Atomicrops – $8.99
  • Tetris Effect – $26.79
  • Dangerous Driving – $8.99
  • My Time at Portia – $11.99
  • Hello Neighbor – $7.49
  • Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $7.49
  • Ape Out – $7.49
  • Shadow Tactics – $5.99
  • Mutant Year Zero – $13.99
  • Into the Breach – $7.49
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $11.99
  • Enter the Gungeon – $7.49
  • INSIDE – $4.99
  • Axiom Verge – $5.99