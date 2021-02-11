Epic Games Store Spring Showcase Sale Now Available

A new EGS sale is live, with massive savings alongside a reveal of new freebies coming to the service. February 18 will see Absolute Drift: Zen Edition and RAGE 2 as freebies – offering up a diverse mix of racing technique and action-packed first-person shooting. There is a murderer’s row of games on sale here, with some of the best games of the past decade available for rock-bottom prices.

Cyberpunk 2077 – $53.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $49.79

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – $40.19

GTA V Premium Edition – $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $40.19

Star Wars Squadrons – $23.99

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – $19.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $15.99

Star Wars Triple Bundle – $44.99

Jurassic Park Evolution – $11.24

Tropico 5 – $6.99

Tropico 6 – $24.99

Alien Isolation – $9.99

Fell Seal – $10.19

Cities Skylines – $7.49

Startup Panic – $11.99

MudRunner – $4.99

Godfall – $39.59

Fuser – $39.59

Ghostrunner – $20.99

Watch Dogs: Legion – $40.19

Pumpkin Jack – $20.99

Disc Room – $11.99

Going Under – $13.39

Crysis Remastered – $17.99

Control Ultimate Edition – $23.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – $29.99

Rogue Legacy 2 – $17.99

New Super Lucky’s Tale – $27.99

Ageless – $7.49

Stranger Things 3 The Game – $4.99

Disco Elysium – $21.99

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Wheels of Aurelia – $1.49

Hob – $9.99

Genesis Alpha One – $11.99

Tormentor x Punisher – $1.99

Foregone – $13.99

GONNER – $0.99

Hades – $19.99

Shenmue III – $16.99

Saints Row the Third Remastered – $27.99

The Outer Worlds – $29.99

Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered – $14.99

John Wick Hex – $13.99

WRC 8 – $15.99

Atomicrops – $8.99

Tetris Effect – $26.79

Dangerous Driving – $8.99

My Time at Portia – $11.99

Hello Neighbor – $7.49

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $7.49

Ape Out – $7.49

Shadow Tactics – $5.99

Mutant Year Zero – $13.99

Into the Breach – $7.49

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $11.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

INSIDE – $4.99

Axiom Verge – $5.99