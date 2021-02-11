First Screens of YummyYummyTummy’s ConnecTank Dropped

Natsume and developer YummyYummyTummy have dropped the first screens from ConnecTank, a cheerful-looking tank battle/puzzle game due out this fall. The colorful tank battles support up to 4 players — it’s unclear as of the time of this writing, though, whether this is couch co-op or online.

In ConnecTank, you are delivering packages for Barons, doing battle along the way with rivals, upgrading your tanks or acquiring new ones as you go. Check this screenshot out:



What the heck is going on here, right? Well, the top of the screen is the battle taking place. Beneath, that Rube Goldberg machine business is the blueprint instructing you how to craft the weapons you let fly against your enemies.



The overworld! These are the routes you can take to deliver a package on a given mission, letting you choose the tank you wish to battle or power-ups you can collect.



Lastly, prior to each mission, you will have a Baron buttering you up, as Finneas Fat Cat does here, before sending you on a delivery run.

Details are scant on the game at current, with more promised in the next few months. The game is the result of the Natsume Indie Program, which sees Natsume teaming up with independent development studios to create fun, all-ages gaming experiences. It’s a cool program.

YummyYummyTummy, prior to this project, created the Fallen Legion series of action RPGs for various platforms. ConnecTank will be available on Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.