Human: Fall Flat Surpasses 25 Million Sales, Adds Lunar Lobby on PC

Back in 2016, No Brakes Games released Human: Fall Flat on PC, a chaotic physics-based co-op puzzle platformer that eventually made its way onto PS4, Xbox One and Switch the following year.

In June 2018, just shy of two years after it initially launched, the studio reported that the game had sold over four million copies across all platforms. However, last year marked the game’s release in China, which has allowed it to surge in popularity and jump to a staggering total sales of 25 million copies as of this year. To celebrate the game’s international appeal, a Lunar Lobby has been added for free to the PC version of the game that ties in with and celebrates the Chinese New Year, which can be seen in the trailer below.

