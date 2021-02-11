Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Lands on PS5 in June

PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games today revealed the release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Insomniac Games’ famous Lombax will make his grand debut on the PS5 on June 11. The team has been working hard to make the game a showpiece for the new console, and players will finally get to experience the next chapter in Ratchet and Clank’s journey.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finds Ratchet & Clank separated after Dr. Nefarious uses a device that accesses alternate dimensions. At they work to reunite, the duo meet a new Lombax, explore new and familiar locations, and wield an arsenal of new, insane weapons. As for the name of that new Lombax, Insomniac Games are keeping it a secret for just a little while longer.

The game is now available for pre-order, and those that do get the Carbonox armor from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando as well as an early-unlock for the Pixelizer weapon from Ratchet & Clank (2016). There’s also a $79.99 Digital Deluxe Edition that includes five additional armor sets, 20 Raritanium for upgrading weapons, a sticker pack for use in the photo mode, a digital artbook, and a digital soundtrack.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches June 11 on PS5.